GBP/USD Forecast March 8-12 – Pound downturn continues, UK GDP next

GBP/USD sustained a second straight losing week, as the pair fell below the 1.39 line. The upcoming week has four releases, including monthly GDP. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD.

UK manufacturing remains a bright spot in the economy, as Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.1, up from 54.1. Construction PMI showed growth, with a reading of 53.3, up from 49.2. The services sector showed improvement but remained in contraction, with a reading of 49.5. The 50-level separates contraction from expansion. Shop prices fell by 2.4%, the sharpest drop in 9 months, as shop owners tried to entice Covid-weary consumers with sharp discounts.

In the US, ISM PMIs remained in expansion territory in February. Manufacturing PMI rose to 60.8, up from 58.7 beforehand. This marked its highest level since August 2018. Services PMI slowed to 55.3, down from 58.7. The week wrapped up with Nonfarm Employment Change, which shined with a reading of 397 thousand, crushing the estimate of 197 thousand. The unemployment rate edged lower to 6.2%, down from 6.3%.