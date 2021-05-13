GBP/USD: Next Resistance Above 1.4240 Is At 2018 High Of 1.4377 – UOB

What is the technical outlook for GBP/USD?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

UOB Research discusses GBP/USD technical outlook and sees a scope for a move towards 1.4240 ahead of 1.4377.

“The prospect for GBP/USD to move clearly above 1.4240 is not high for now but it would increase as long as GBP/USD does not breach the rising trend-line (currently at 1.3760),” UOB notes.

“Looking ahead, the next resistance above 1.4240 is at the 2018 high of 1.4377. From the perspective of longer than 3 months, the outlook for GBP/USD is deemed to be positive as long as the 55-week exponential moving average is not breached,” UOB adds.

