GBP/USD: Remains Positive M/Term But S/Term Outlook Is Uncertain – BofA

The pound has been pressured by dovish comments from the central bank. Will the BOE cut interest rates?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Bank of America Global Research discusses GBP/USD outlook and maintains a medium-term positive outlook, while stays sidelined in the near-term.

“Although we closed our long GBP* and long NOK trades, we remain positive on both. The short-term GBP outlook is uncertain, given the macro backdrop and potential transition cliff-edge in July, but we remain optimistic that the worst will be avoided once again, as both the EU and the UK have strong incentives to compromise for a trade deal,” BofA notes.

“Time is limited, but a broad agreement by the end of the year or after a small extension, with many details to be finalized later, should be feasible in our view,” BofA adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.