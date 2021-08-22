GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling Struggling to Find support at 1.36

Last week, the cable plummeted around 200 pips amid broader dollar strength. Sustained USD purchasing and poor UK macro data fueled the continuing decline. Coming up is the focus on Jackson Hole Symposium. The GBP/USD weekly forecast suggests a bearish outlook as the US dollar remains strong and the pandemic continues to weigh on the Pound. Last week, the GBP/USD exchange rate was under a lot of selling pressure. Sterling’s losses were worsened by broad-based US Dollar gain, which drove the cable almost 200 pips lower. –Are you interested to learn more about low spread forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- GBP/USD fundamental forecast This week, GBP/USD has dropped 200 pips due to a strong move triggered by the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes, which increased tapering expectations. Last week, on Friday, the GBP/USD pair extended its hefty losses from the previous day and saw some follow-through selling on the week’s final day. The fourth day in a five-day losing streak for the pair, which brought it down below the 1.3600 level. Delta COVID concerns in the UK The pound is being weighed down by the UK’s COVID data, which are far from satisfactory. Vaccination efforts have slowed to a halt, and infections are on the rise. Immunization, particularly of the young, is critical to defeating the virus and regaining consumer trust. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! Key Data Releases from the UK during Aug 23-27 The economic calendar for the GBP is light as the summer draws to a close, but Markit’s preliminary Purchasing Managers’ Indexes for August stand out. Sterling fell when the Services PMI was downgraded in July, and another drop in confidence in the UK’s largest industry would be concerning. Nonetheless, a score of more than 50 indicates expansion and bodes well for future growth. Key Data Releases in the US during Aug 23-27 The best is yet to come on the economic calendar: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s address at Jackson Hole. Investors are waiting to see if the world’s most powerful central bank will announce a reduction in its bond-buying program. GBP/USD technical analysis: key levels in action GBP/USD weekly forecast – daily chart The GBP/USD pair has fallen below the 200-day SMA, and the market’s trend has shifted to the negative. Furthermore, the RSI has remained above 30, indicating that it is no longer oversold. Overall, the picture is negative, but bulls have reason to be optimistic if the price remains above key support. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- Cable’s make-or-break mark is 1.3560, which was the bottom in July and the lowest since February when it bounced off the same region. However, holding above that level may lead to recovery within the broad range, with the price rising as high as 1.40, the summer’s high. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. GBP USD Forecast share Read Next Bitcoin Price Weekly Forecast: Can BTC Violate the $50K Barrier? Nancy Lubale 14 hours Last week, the cable plummeted around 200 pips amid broader dollar strength. Sustained USD purchasing and poor UK macro data fueled the continuing decline. Coming up is the focus on Jackson Hole Symposium. The GBP/USD weekly forecast suggests a bearish outlook as the US dollar remains strong and the pandemic continues to weigh on the Pound. Last week, the GBP/USD exchange rate was under a lot of selling pressure. Sterling's losses were worsened by broad-based US Dollar gain, which drove the cable almost 200 pips lower. –Are you interested to learn more about low spread forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits