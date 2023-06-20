Gold Price Recovers Amid Weaker Greenback, Eying UK CPI

The retreat could be over after failing to stay below the pivot point.

The 38.2% retracement level represents an upside target.

The UK inflation data should bring high action.

The gold price is trading in the green at $1,956 at the time of writing. After its downside correction, a bullish breakout was inevitable.

-If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started-

The US dollar’s weakness forced the yellow metal to drop a little in the short term. Yesterday, the US NAHB Housing Market Index came in better than expected, while the Canadian IPPI and RMPI came in worse than expected.

Today, the Australian Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes, Switzerland Trade Balance, and Japanese Revised Industrial Production brought more action.

Later, the Eurozone Current Account is expected at 27.3B versus 31.2B in the previous reporting period, while the US Building Permits and Housing Starts could remain at 1.42M and 1.40M for the second month in May.

In addition, the Australian CB Leading Index and New Zealand GDT Price Index data will also be released.

Tomorrow, the fundamentals should shake the XAU/USD. The United Kingdom Consumer Price Index is expected at 8.4% versus 8.7% in the previous reporting period, while the Core CPI could be reported at 6.8%.

Furthermore, the Canadian retail sales data and the Fed Chair Powell Testifies should have an impact as well.

Gold price technical analysis: Rebound attempts

Technically, the XAU/USD dropped slightly after registering a false breakout through the 38.2% ($1,966) retracement level. It has failed to stay below the weekly pivot point of $1,951 and seems determined to rebound.

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The metal challenges the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (uml), representing a dynamic resistance. A valid breakout through the confluence area formed between the weekly pivot point and the upper median line should announce further growth.

After the last strong leg higher, a retreat was natural. The 38.2% (1,966) retracement level remains an upside target. Only invalidating the breakout through the upper median line (uml) and making a new lower low activates a larger drop.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns

Commodities share