Gold Price Under Massive Selling Pressure After BoC Hike

The bias remains bearish despite temporary rebounds.

A new lower low activates more declines.

The median line (ML) represents a potential downside target.

The gold price dropped in the last trading session, reaching as low as $1,939. The yellow metal has rebounded a little and is trading at $1,945. However, the downside pressure remains high.

Gold turned to the downside after the US and Canadian economic data were released yesterday. The US Trade Balance came in at -74.6B, above -75.8B forecasts, while Canadian Trade Balance was reported at 1.9B versus 0.5B estimates.

Still, the BOC had been a high-impacting event after increasing the Overnight Rate from 4.50% to 4.75%, even if the traders expected the rate at 4.50%.

Today, the US Unemployment Claims has been a high-impact event. The economic indicator is expected to be at 236K in the last week versus 232K in the previous reporting period.

In addition, the Final Wholesale Inventories could report a 0.2% drop in April. The Japanese and Eurozone economic data came in mixed.

Tomorrow, the Chinese CPI and PPI could bring some action in the early morning, while the Canadian Unemployment Rate and Employment Change could shake the price in the afternoon.

Gold price technical analysis: Temporary rebound

Technically, the gold price slumped after reaching the $1,969 resistance level. It ignored the weekly pivot point of $1,954, representing static support.

Then, it was just shy of the former low of $1,938. This represents strong support. Still, after its massive drop, a temporary rebound was expected. The price may try to test the near-term resistance levels before going down.

Technically, minor rebounds could bring us new short opportunities. Also, a new lower low, a bearish close below $1,938, can activate more declines and could represent a new bearish signal.

Failing to reach the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (UML) signaled strong downside pressure. The median line (ML) is seen as a potential downside target if the rate continues to drop.

