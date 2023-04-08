Gold Weekly Forecast: Bulls Dependent Over US CPI Data

Gold gained momentum and broke its two-week losing streak with its first weekly close above $2,000. The US dollar weakened due to ISM’s monthly PMI report, and gold prices gained momentum on Tuesday and were corrected on Thursday. Next week, gold’s value could be impacted by the March US jobs report, March CPI data, and China’s trade balance data. The gold’s weekly forecast is bullish as the weaker US dollar and global recession worry fuel the demand for gold being a safe haven asset. Gold had a good week, gaining momentum and breaking its two-week losing streak. It reached a high of over $2,030 but retreated slightly towards the end of the week. –Are you interested in learning more about managed forex accounts? Check our detailed guide- However, the week ended with its first weekly close above $2,000. Next week, March’s inflation data from the US and trade balance data from China could affect gold’s value. Ups and downs of gold this week On Tuesday, gold prices gained bullish momentum and surpassed $2,000 due to tech buyers’ interest and a decline in benchmark 10-year Treasury yields. However, on Wednesday, gold prices struggled to maintain bullish momentum due to the US dollar finding a foothold in risk aversion. On Thursday, gold prices underwent a technical correction as the US 10-year Treasury yield rose. On Friday, the BLS reported that the number of Non-Farm Payrolls (NFPs) rose by 236,000 in March, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, while the labor force participation rate rose to 62.6%. However, wage inflation fell to 4.2% y/y from 4.6% in February. Key events for gold next week Gold weekly key events Next week, the March US jobs report, March Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, and China’s trade balance data could affect gold’s value. A delayed reaction to the US jobs report could lower US yields and give gold prices momentum, but a sustained recovery in yields could limit the upside for XAU/USD. Hot monthly core inflation could make investors bet 25 basis points higher and have the opposite effect on the pair’s behavior. Markets forecast a contraction in China’s trade surplus, which could affect gold’s value. Finally, Friday’s March Retail Sales and April Consumer Sentiment Index could affect the US dollar’s value, but it would be surprising to see data having a long-term impact. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! Gold weekly technical forecast: Gold weekly forecast chart The daily chart of gold shows a strong bullish momentum. The price lies above the key $2,000 mark and the strong support of a 30-day SMA. Moreover, the daily RSI is below the overbought zone, which shows further potential for the upside. –Are you interested in learning more about crypto brokers? Check our detailed guide- Contrarily, if the price breaks below $1,990, then we may expect a bearish turnaround. Looking into the short-term horizon, we see a pattern ranging between $1,930 and $2,030. The probability of breaking the lower range is quite low. However, we can expect a solid upside leading to fresh all-time highs. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal CommoditiesWeekly Forex Forecasts share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.