Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»JPY: Further Cautious JPY Strength Still On The Cards; Where To Target? – CIBC

JPY: Further Cautious JPY Strength Still On The Cards; Where To Target? – CIBC

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

What is the outlook for USD/JPY in Q1 and at year-end?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

CIBC Research discusses USD/JPY outlook and targets the pair at 102 in Q1 and at 100 by year-end.

“We remain wary of extrapolating the trend, as Japanese investors are likely to continue to look towards other liquid fixed income markets in the same time zone. Indeed, Japanese appetite for Australian bonds is part of the reason for ongoing AUD momentum. The latest quarterly Tankan business survey, while taken before the full impact of the second wave, showed a modest improvement in sentiment, for the second consecutive quarter,” CIBC notes.

Against a still structurally compromised USD, we expect cautious JPY gains. Expect the MoF to push back should the JPY advance too quickly. The Tankan survey revealed that large manufacturers forecast a budget rate of 106.70 for fiscal year 2020. As a consequence, it seems likely that exporter profits are likely to be compromised by the prospect of modest JPY gains,” CIBC adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.