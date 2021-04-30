NZD: Vulnerable To A USD Rally; Shorts Attractive Here For 0.70 – BofA

What is the outlook for NZD/USD?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Bank of America Global Research discusses NZD/USD outlook and adopts a bearish bias, and likes to express that in spot targeting a move towards 0.70.

“Quant signals now show signs for USD upside for the first time in April, after having had persistently bearish USD signals throughout this month,”BofA notes.

“Models show NZD is currently the most vulnerable G10 currency with USD about to reverse higher. Moreover, event analysis is also moderately bearish NZDUSD, as front-end skew moved the most in NZDUSD last week by more than 2% for NZD put,” BofA adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus



By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.