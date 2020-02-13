Scandinavian Capital Markets: Dan Blystone assumes the role of Chief Market Strategist

Dan Blystone has been named Chief Strategist at Scandinavian Capital Markets.

Here are more details:

STOCKHOLM, February 13, 2020.

Dan began his career in the trading industry working as an arb clerk on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), flashing orders into the currency futures pits. From there he went upstairs and did a brief stint working at the interbank desk of Dutch banking giant ABN AMRO. He went on to trade bond futures off the floor for several proprietary trading firms, including Altea Trading.

At Altea, Dan specialized in trading Eurex futures overnight, including the Bund, the Bobl, and the Dax. Dan gained insight into the brokerage side of the industry after obtaining his Series 3 license and working for Infinity Futures in Chicago, where he was a future, futures options and Forex broker. Fascinated by the reach of the internet, Dan launched TradersLog.com in 2008 to create high-quality educational material for traders around the world.

After a trip to Sweden in early 2019, Dan began working as a Senior Market Analyst for Scandinavian Capital Markets. Dan will now lead a talented team of analysts doing research for Scandinavian Capital Markets.

“As one of the original Valhalla initiative participants, we were impressed by the breadth of Dan’s trading industry experience. Furthermore, we learned that our values, such as putting the customer first and overall fairness (Lagom), were aligned with his. We have enjoyed following Dan on TradersLog and FXStreet and are excited to have him among our team of market analysts”, noted Arif Alexander Ahmad, Founder and Managing Partner of Scandinavian Capital Markets