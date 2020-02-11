Stocks And Yen Crosses Looking for A Final Rally Higher – Elliott wave analysis

Stocks are back at the highs as expected after we identified the latest retracement as a corrective leg. Ideally, the German DAX and SP500 futures are now in their fifth waves, so we may expect atop this week after those five sub-waves will fully develop in a fifth wave.
S&P500, 1h
As stocks keep progressing higher, we may see more upside on USDJPY as well. There is a fourth wave seen on the hourly chart so a final trust up to 110.30/50 area can be in view before a top is formed. At the same time, we may also expect CADJPY to reach higher resistance at 83.00/83.50.
USDJPY, 1h
CADJPY, 4h
I really like this one for a possible turn to the south, especially if oil will continue to weaken and when 10 year US note finally turns higher.
Trade well,
The EW-Forecast teamGet the 5 most predictable currency pairs