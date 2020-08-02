USD/CAD Forecast Aug. 3-7 – Flat despite strong Canada GDP

USD/CAD was almost unchanged over the week. There are four releases in the upcoming week, including Employment Change. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD.

Canada’s GDP bounced back nicely in June, with a gain of 4.5%. This followed a dismal decline of 11.6% beforehand. Raw Materials Price Index slowed to 7.5%, down from 16.4%. Still, this beat the estimate of 7.0%.