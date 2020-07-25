USD/CAD Forecast July 27-31 – Canadian dollar climbs as US dollar retreats

The Canadian dollar enjoyed a strong week, as USD/CAD dropped by 1.3%, its sharpest decline since the first week of June. There are just two releases in the upcoming week, including GDP. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD.

Retail sales rebounded nicely in May, after sustaining a decline of over 20% beforehand. The headline reading climbed 18.7%, while the core figure gained 10.6%. There was more good news from the consumer inflation front, as the headline reading climbed from 0.8%, up from 0.3%. This was the strongest reading since January 2017. Core CPI improved to 0.4%, after two straight declines.

For the first time since April, US weekly unemployment claims were higher than the previous week. Last week’s reading of 1.41 million was up from 1.30 million. Analysts had expected jobless claims to remain steady at 1.3 million. The US Manufacturing PMI has been showing contraction for the past four months, with readings below the 50-level. Still, the index has been moving upwards and showed strong improvement in June, climbing from 39.8 to 49.6. The upswing continued in July, with a reading of 51.3, but this was shy of the forecast of 52.0.