USD/CAD Forecast December 23-27 – Investors Eye Canadian GDP

GDP: Monday, 13:30. Canada releases GDP reports on a monthly basis. The economy has showed slow growth, with back-to-back gains of 0.1%, and an identical figure is projected in October.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

Technical lines from top to bottom:

We start with resistance at 1.3550.

1.3445 has remained intact since the first week of June. 1.3385 is next.

The round number of 1.3300 continues to be a resistance line.

1.3265 has some breathing room in resistance.

1.3150 remains relevant. The pair ended the week at this line.

1.3100 (mentioned last week) has held in support since the end of October, when USD/CAD started an extensive rally.

1.3048 is protecting the round number of 1.3000, which has psychological significance.

1.2916 was last tested in October 2018.

1.2830 is the final support level for now.