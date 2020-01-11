USD/CAD Forecast Jan. 13-17 – Iran Tensions Weigh on Canadian Dollar

BoC Business Outlook Survey: Monday, 15:30. This well-respected survey looks at a wide range of business conditions, including spending and hiring expectations. It should be treated as a market-mover. ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: Thursday, 13:30. This employment indicator is pointing to a healthy employment market, with only one decline in the past six readings. After a decline in October, the index rebounded with a strong gain of 30.9 thousand in November. We now await the December release. Foreign Securities Purchases: Friday, 13:30. The demand for Canadian securities soared to C$11.32 billion in October, up from C$4.76 billion a month earlier. This marked the largest monthly purchase since February. The uptick is expected to continue in November, with an estimate of C$12.32 billion.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

Technical lines from top to bottom:

We start with resistance at 1.3445, which has remained intact since June 2019. 1.3385 is next.

The round number of 1.3300 has served in a resistance role since early December. 1.3265 follows.

1.3150 switched to a resistance role in the last week of December.

1.3100 (mentioned last week) is an immediate resistance line,

1.3048 is fluid, as the pair ended the week just above this line.

1.2916 has provided support since October 2018. 1.2830 is next.

1.2730 has held in support since May 2018.

1.2630 is the final support level for now.