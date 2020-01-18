USD/CAD Forecast Jan. 20-24 – After Quiet Week, Investors Await Consumer Releases, BoC Decision

Manufacturing Sales: Monday, 13:30. The manufacturing sector remains weak and manufacturing sales has managed only one gain in the past five readings. In October, the indicator declined by 0.7%, missing the forecast of zero. Will we see a rebound in the November release? Inflation: Monday, 13:30. Consumer inflation declined by 0.1% in November, its third decline in the past four months. Core CPI, which excludes the most volatile items which make up CPI, fell by 0.2% in November. We will now receive the December data. Wholesale Sales: Wednesday, 13:30. Sales at the wholesale level provide some guidance for consumer spending, a key growth engine of the economy. The indicator fell by 1.1% in November, after a gain of 1.0% a month earlier. The November reading was well off the estimate of -0.4%. BoC Rate Decision: Wednesday, 15:00. The Bank of Canada is expected to maintain the benchmark rate at 1.75%, where it has been pegged since October 2018. The tone of the rate statement could have a significant effect on the movement of USD/CAD. Retail Sales: Friday, 13:30. Retail Sales have sputtered, with three successive declines. In October, the indicator declined by 1.2%. This was well off the estimate of 0.5%, and marked the sharpest decline since April 2018.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

Technical lines from top to bottom:

We start with resistance at 1.3445, which has remained intact since June 2019. 1.3385 is next.

The round number of 1.3300 has served in a resistance role since early December. 1.3265 follows.

1.3150 switched to a resistance role in the last week of December.

1.3100 (mentioned last week) remains an immediate resistance line,

1.3048 was relevant throughout the week. Currently, it is a weak resistance line.

1.2916 has provided support since October 2018. 1.2830 is next.

1.2730 has held in support since May 2018.

1.2630 is the final support level for now.