USD/CAD Forecast July 5-10 – Canadian Dollar Jumps Despite GDP Crash

USD/CAD gained 1 percent last week, its best weekly gain in a month. There are four releases in the upcoming week, including employment change. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD.

In Canada, building permits rebounded with a sharp gain of 20.2%, crushing the estimate of 10.3 percent. This follows back-to-back declines. The Raw Materials Price Index posted a gain of 16.4% in May, the first gain since January. Canada’s GDP contracted by 11.6% in April, after a decline of 7.2% beforehand.

In the U.S., manufacturing improved sharply, as Manufacturing PMI climbed from 39.8 to 49.6 points. The estimate stood at 50.0, which separates contraction from expansion. Durable goods orders sparkled in May. The headline figure climbed 4.0%, rebounding after a decline of 7.4 percent. The core reading surged 15.8%, rebounding from a read of -17.2% beforehand. The Conference Board consumer confidence index jumped from 85.9 to 98.1 and easily beat the estimate of 91.6 points. Nonfarm payrolls shot up in June, with a gain of 4.80 million. This comes after a May release of 2.509 million. Unemployment claims dropped from 1.48 million to 1.42 million, higher than the estimate of 1.35 million.