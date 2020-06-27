USD/CAD Forecast June 29-July 3 – Investors Eye Canadian GDP

USD/CAD was almost unchanged for a second consecutive week. There are four releases in the upcoming week, including GDP. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD.

There were no economic events in Canada last week. Tiff Macklem delivered his first public speech as Bank of Canada Governor, stating that the bank would continue to use asset purchases programs if needed, rather than negative rates.

In the U.S., manufacturing improved sharply, as Manufacturing PMI climbed from 39.8 to 49.6 points. The estimate stood at 50.0, which separates contraction from expansion. Durable goods orders sparkled in May. The headline figure climbed 4.0%, rebounding after a decline of 7.4 percent. The core reading surged 15.8%, rebounding from a read of -17.2% beforehand. Final GDP for the first quarter showed a decline of 5.0%, unchanged from the advance estimate. Unemployment claims dropped from 2.43 million to 2.12 million, which was within expectations. The news was not as good on the consumer front, personal spending declined by 13.6%, after a decline of 7.5% beforehand.