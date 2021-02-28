USD/CAD Forecast March 1-5 – US dollar bounces back

Canada’s data calendar was light last week. Corporate Profits posted a second straight gain, at 7.9%. On the inflation front, the Raw Materials Price Index rose 5.7%, above expectations and its highest gain since January.

In the US, Fed Chair Powell had a dovish message for the markets in his testimony before Congress. Second-estimate GDP for Q4 came in at 4.1%, revised upwards from 4.1%. There was positive news from Durable Goods reports, with strong acceleration in January. The headline read jumped 3.4% while Core Durable Goods rose 1.4%.