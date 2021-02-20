USD/CAD Forecast Feb. 22-26 – Canadian dollar rally continues

Canada Housing Sales and Manufacturing Sales both improved and easily beat expectations. There was good news on the inflation front, as headline CPI rose 0.6% in January, up from -0.2% beforehand. Core CPI gained 0.5%, its best showing since February 2020. The week ended on a sour note, as December retail sales sank. Headline retail sales fell by 3.4% while core retail sales declined by 4.1%. Both releases were weaker than expected.

In the US, January retail sales pointed to a strong rebound in consumer spending. The headline read jumped 5.3% while core retail sales came in at 5.9%. The forecast for both releases stood at 1.1%. The FOMC minutes reiterated a dovish message from the Fed, which signaled that it has no plans to taper QE anytime soon. Services and manufacturing remain well into expansionary territory, as the January PMIs came in at 58.5 and 58.9, respectively.