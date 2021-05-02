USD/CAD Forecast May 3-10 – Canadian dollar surges to 3-year high

In Canada, retail sales sparkled in March, as both the headline and core retail sales rose 4.8%, after declines a month earlier. Canada’s GDP posted a gain of 0.4% in February, down from 0.7% a month earlier. On the inflation front, the Raw Materials Price Index gained 2.3% in March, down from 6.6%.

In the US, consumer confidence soared, as the Consumer Board Consumer Confidence Index climbed to 121.7, up from 113.1 beforehand. The US dollar dipped after the FOMC meeting, as the Fed said it was premature to discuss tapering.

US GDP rose 6.4%, beating the forecast of 6.1%. The robust reading was another sign that the US economic recovery is in full swing.