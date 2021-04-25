USD/CAD Forecast April 26-30 – Canada eyes GDP, retail sales

In Canada, Housing Starts exploded with a gain of 335 thousand in March, up from 246 thousand. CPI remained steady at 0.5%, just shy of the forecast of 0.6%. The Bank of Canada tapered its QE from C$4 billion to C$3 billion, becoming the first G-7 bank to tighten policy since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

In the US, unemployment claims dropped for a second straight week to 547 thousand, down from 576 thousand beforehand. Manufacturing PMI in March improved to 60.6, up from 59.0. A reading above the 50-neutral level points to growth.

