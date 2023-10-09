USD/CAD Forecast: Middle East Chaos Lifts Safe-Haven Dollar
Majors

USD/CAD Forecast: Middle East Chaos Lifts Safe-Haven Dollar

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Heightened concerns in the Middle East that unsettled financial markets.
  • Jobs data increased expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.
  • The US recorded strong job growth in September.

On Monday, the safe-haven dollar rose slightly, but the USD/CAD forecast remained bearish as the Canadian dollar held on to recent gains. There were heightened concerns in the Middle East that unsettled financial markets. Consequently, risk sentiment remained fragile, supporting the dollar. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

There were clashes between Israeli forces and gunmen affiliated with the Palestinian group Hamas over the weekend. These clashes came shortly after militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, marking the deadliest outbreak of violence in the country in half a century.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar gained strength against the US dollar on Friday, recovering from its weekly decline. This recovery came from robust domestic jobs data, which increased expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada. However, over the week, the Canadian dollar fell 0.5% due to global investor concerns amid a surge in bond yields.

Notably, Canada’s economy exceeded expectations by adding 63,800 jobs in September, while wages continued to rise. This data heightened the likelihood of another interest rate hike. Meanwhile, the jobless rate held steady at 5.5% for the third consecutive month, according to Statistics Canada. 

As a result, money markets now indicate approximately a 40% probability of a BOC hike on October 25, up from 28% before the release of this data. On the other hand, despite strong US job growth in September, the US dollar could not sustain its previous gains against a basket of major currencies.

USD/CAD key events today

The pair might not make any big moves today as Canada observes a holiday. Moreover, the US will not report on any major economic indicators.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical forecast: 1.3550 support level on the horizon.

USD/CAD technical forecast
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

The USD/CAD bears have taken over in the 4-hour chart by breaking below the 30-SMA support. Bears emerged around the 1.3775 resistance level after the RSI recorded weaker bullish momentum. A bearish divergence in the RSI was a sign that bulls had weakened. 

Are you interested to learn about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide-  

Now that the price trades below the 30-SMA, bears will look to start making lower lows. At the moment, the path is clear for the price to retest the 1.3550 support level. However, we might see the price retest the recently broken 1.3701 level before dropping.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023