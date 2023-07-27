USD/CAD Price Gathering Bullish Energy on Positive US Data

The USD/CAD pair could jump higher as long as it stays above the lower median line (lml).

The 1.3233 stands as the first target.

The US and Canadian data could move the rate tomorrow.

The USD/CAD price dropped earlier today as DXY’s sell-off forced the USD to lose ground versus its rivals. Surprisingly or not, the greenback depreciated even though the CB Consumer Confidence indicator came in better than expected.

–Are you interested in learning more about Canadian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The US dollar slumped ahead and after the FOMC as the FED is expected to Federal Funds Rate at 5.50% after yesterday’s hike.

As you already know, the Federal Reserve increased the Federal Funds Rate by 25 bps, matching expectations.

The ECB Monetary Policy Statement, Main Refinancing Rate, and ECB Press Conference moved the markets earlier. Still, the USD seems strongly bullish after the US reported positive economic data.

The Advance GDP rose by 2.4%, beating the 1.8% growth estimated and the 2.0% growth in the previous reporting period. Furthermore, the Unemployment Claims, Prelim Wholesale Inventories, Goods Trade Balance, Durable Goods Orders, and Core Durable Goods Orders came in better than expected as well, boosting the greenback.

Later, the US Pending Home Sales could report a 0.5% drop versus the 2.7% drop in the previous reporting period.

The Canadian GDP and the US Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment, Core PCE Price Index, and Employment Cost Index could move the rate tomorrow. Also, don’t forget that the BOJ could also have an impact.

USD/CAD Price Technical Analysis: Support Zone

Technically, the currency pair crashed in the short term after reaching the 1.3233 level. Now, it has turned to the upside again after reaching the lower median line (lml) of the ascending pitchfork.

–Are you interested in learning more about high leveraged brokers? Check our detailed guide-

This stands as dynamic support. 1.3233 stands as a potential target if the rate develops a new leg higher. Only a valid breakout through this obstacle, a new higher high, could really announce a larger growth towards the median line (ml) of the ascending pitchfork.

Technically, as long as it stays above the lower median line (ml), the median line (ml) could attract the price.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns