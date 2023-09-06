USD/CAD Price Stays Bid Ahead of BoC Rate Decision
Majors

USD/CAD Price Stays Bid Ahead of BoC Rate Decision

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The bias is bullish despite temporary retreats.
  • The BOC should bring high volatility later today.
  • The upper median line (uml) represents a major target.

The USD/CAD price reached a new high of 1.3671 today, reflecting the strength of the US dollar. However, it has retraced slightly to 1.3648 at the time of writing.

Are you interested to learn more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The outlook remains bullish for the pair, as the Dollar Index is also on an upward trend. The US dollar was supported by the better-than-expected US Factory Orders data yesterday, which showed a 2.1% decline instead of the forecasted 2.5%.

Today, the market will be influenced by several economic events from both countries. The Bank of Canada is expected to keep the Overnight Rate unchanged at 5.00%, but the BOC Rate Statement could provide some clues about the future monetary policy stance.

A hawkish tone from the BOC could boost the Canadian dollar in the short term. On the other hand, the US will release the ISM Services PMI, which is expected to drop slightly from 52.7 to 52.5.

This could weigh on the US dollar if it signals a slowdown in the service sector. Moreover, the trade balance figures from both countries could also have an impact on the exchange rate.

Tomorrow, there will be more data to watch out for. The US will publish the Unemployment Claims, which could indicate the state of the labor market.

Canada will report the Building Permits and Ivey PMI, which could reflect the health of the construction and business sectors. Additionally, the BOC Governor Macklem will speak at an event, which could offer some insights into his views on the economy and inflation.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD price technical analysis: Broad bullish trend

USD/CAD price
USD/CAD price hourly chart

The hourly chart shows that the pair has resumed its uptrend after bouncing off the median line (ml) of the ascending pitchfork. It has reached the historical resistance level of 1.3667, which could pose a challenge for the bulls.

Are you interested to learn more about Australian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The upper median line (uml) is also a potential target for the pair. However, the market could be volatile due to the economic events of both countries.

A pullback to the 1.3600 psychological level could offer a new opportunity to buy. A breakout above 1.3667 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023