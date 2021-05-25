USD/CAD: Risk Stays Directly Lower Whilst Below 1.2188/1.2203 – Credit Suisse

What is the outlook for USD/CAD in the short and medium terms?

Credit Suisse discusses USD/CAD technical outlook and adopts a tactical bearish bias.

“Short-term momentum is turning slightly and the minor RSI divergence that is now in place is a little concerning in the short term. Nevertheless, we stay bearish and look for a resumption of the strong medium-term downtrend, with a weekly close below 1.206 0/48 needed to confirm a multi-year “double top” and dramatically reinforce our medium-term bearish outlook, with the next level at 1.1916,” CS notes.

“The risks stay directly lower whilst 1.2188/2203, which is the recent high and 13 -day exponential average. Above here would trigger a deeper correction, with the next level at 1.2352,” CS adds.

