USD: Caution In The Near-Term; Overbought But Still Faces Renewed Upside Coming Weeks – Credit Agricole

What is the outlook for the USD in the near-term?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Agricole CIB Research adopts a cautious bias on the USD in the near-term.

“The USD has been on the defensive so far this week, regardless of better than expected economic data releases such as Monday’s Services ISM. As such, the most recent price action suggests the USD is trading close to overbought territory, an assessment that is fully in line with our FX positioning data,” CACIB notes.

“While it can still not be excluded, that the currency faces renewed upside in the weeks to come, positioning as it stands argues in favour of short-term caution,” CACIB adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus



By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.