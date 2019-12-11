USD: How The FX Market Will Likely React To the Fed? – BofA

The Federal Reserve is set to leave rates unchanged and publish new forecasts. How will the market move?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Bank of America Global Research discusses its expectations around tomorrow’s FOMC policy meeting.

“We expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged at 1.50-1.75% at the December meeting and guide towards a hold in policy. The dots should shift lower by 25bps and show a pause in 2020. The statement likely flags that policy “remains appropriate“,”BofA notes.

“Given key upcoming policy events, we doubt the FX market will react much to a December FOMC meeting outcome. Rather, we expect FX price action will likely continue taking cues from UK election/Brexit risks as well as US-China trade policy developments, clarity on which we should have as the week draws to a conclusion.

“Accordingly, we think the hurdle for a significant USD reaction on Wednesday is fairly high, though we agree with our colleagues on the rates strategy side that risks seem somewhat episodically skewed toward a hawkish market reaction and accompanying USD strength given the market‘s dovish view of the Fed in 2020,” BofA adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.