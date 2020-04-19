USD/JPY Forecast April 20-24 – Yen Remains Steady, Manufacturing PMIs Next

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japanese industrial numbers headed lower in February. Industrial Production declined by 0.3%, after a gain of 1.0% in January. As well, Tertiary Industry Activity contracted by 0.5%, after a gain of 0.8% in the previous release.

In the U.S., consumer spending plunged in March. Retail sales declined by a staggering 8.7%, worse than the estimate of -8.0 percent. The core reading fell by 4.5%, beating the forecast of 4.9 percent. The employment market remains in disarray, as employment claims topped the 5-million mark. On the manufacturing front, the Philly Manufacturing Index plunged to -56.6, compared to -12.7 a month earlier. This was weaker than the estimate of -30.0 points.