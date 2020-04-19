USD/JPY Forecast April 20-24 – Yen Remains Steady, Manufacturing PMIs Next

USD/JPY fundamental mover
Japanese industrial numbers headed lower in February. Industrial Production declined by 0.3%, after a gain of 1.0% in January. As well, Tertiary Industry Activity contracted by 0.5%, after a gain of 0.8% in the previous release.
In the U.S., consumer spending plunged in March. Retail sales declined by a staggering 8.7%, worse than the estimate of -8.0 percent. The core reading fell by 4.5%, beating the forecast of 4.9 percent. The employment market remains in disarray, as employment claims topped the 5-million mark. On the manufacturing front, the Philly Manufacturing Index plunged to -56.6, compared to -12.7 a month earlier. This was weaker than the estimate of -30.0 points.
Key news updates for USD/JPY
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
We start with resistance at 110.62.
109.73 is protecting the 110 level, which has psychological significance.
108.70 (mentioned last week) is next.
108.10 has switched to a resistance role after USD/JPY posted losses last week.
107.30 is an immediate support level. It could see action early next week.
106.61 has held in support since mid-March. 105.55 follows.
104.65 is the final support line for now.
USD/JPY Sentiment
I remain bullish on USD/JPY
The U.S. dollar has emerged as the primary safe-haven asset in the current crisis, outshining the yen. The greenback has held its own against the yen in March and April, despite dismal economic data in the U.S.
