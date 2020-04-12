USD/JPY Forecast April 13-17 – Yen Remains Steady For Second Consecutive Week

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japanese household spending posted a fifth straight decline in February. However, the indicator dropped just 0.3%, compared to a 3.9% decline in January. Core machine orders posted a second straight gain, with a gain of 2.3% in February. This easily beat the forecast of -2.3 percent.

In the U.S., unemployment claims hit a shocking level for a second straight week, hitting 6.60 million. This was higher than the estimate of 5.0 million. The week ended on a sour note, as consumer inflation declined by 0.4% in March, the first decline since December 2018. Core CPI fell by 0.1%, after a gain of 0.2% a month earlier.