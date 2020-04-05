USD/JPY Forecast April 6-10 – Volatility Eases for Yen

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japanese retail sales were unexpectedly strong in February, with a gain of 1.7%. This beat the estimate of -1.5% and easily ended a string of four consecutive declines. The Tankan indices slowed considerably in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturing index slowed fell to -8, down from zero. The Services index fell from 20 to 8 points.

In the U.S. the spotlight was on employment numbers, which were a disaster, as the COVID-19 virus has paralyzed much of the U.S. economy. Jobless claims soared to 6.6 million, more than double to 3.2 million a week earlier. Nonfarm payrolls fell by 701 thousand, much worse than the estimate of -100 thousand. The unemployment rate shot up to 4.4% up from 3.5 percent. The estimate stood at 3.8 percent. On the manufacturing front, the ISM Manufacturing PMI slowed to 49.1 in March, down from 50.1 a month earlier. Still, this easily beat the forecast of 44.9 points.