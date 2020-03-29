USD/JPY Forecast March 30-April 3 – Yen Rebounds, Pushes Below 108

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Inflation levels remain low in Japan. BoJ Core CPI, which is the bank’s preferred inflation gauge, dipped to 0.2% in February, down from 0.3%. In the minutes of the most recent BoJ policy meeting, policymakers noted that the economy was under strong pressure to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused financial instability in the markets.

In the U.S., the highlight was a staggering figure for unemployment claims, which hit 3.2 million. This was due to the shutdown of many factories and businesses across the country. The ISM Manufacturing PMI dipped to 49.2 in March, down from 50.8 a month earlier. It marked the first contraction since August. Elsewhere, durable goods orders in February were a mix. The headline figure jumped 1.2%, up from -0.2% a month earlier. However, the core reading declined by 0.6%, compared to a gain of 0.9% in February. GDP for Q4 showed a 2.1% in the third estimate, confirming the previous estimate.