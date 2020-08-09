USD/JPY Forecast Aug. 10-14 – Will US consumer data shake up the sleepy yen?

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan’s GDP posted a third straight decline in GDP, with a reading of 0.6% in Q2. Two consecutive declines indicate recession. Tokyo Core CPI improved to 0.4%, up from 0.2% beforehand. Other consumer data continued to point downward. Average Cash Earnings fell by 1.7%, while Household Spending declined by 1.2%. Both of these readings beat the forecasts.

There was positive news from the US manufacturing sector, as the ISM Manufacturing PMI improved to 54.2 in June, up from 53.6 beforehand. A reading above the 50-level points to expansion. US employment data was stronger than expected. Nonfarm payrolls slowed to 1.76 million, down from 4.8 million beforehand. Still, this beat the forecast of 1.53 million. Wage growth beat the estimate of -0.5% with a gain of 0.2%, after two straight declines. As well the unemployment rate fell from11.1% to 10.2%, beating the estimate of 10.5%.