USD/JPY Forecast Aug. 3-7 – Yen pushes close to 104 level

USD/JPY fundamental mover

BoJ Core CPI, which is the Bank of Japan’s preferred inflation gauge, rose to 0.1%, up from 0.0%. Retail sales declined by 1.2%, after suffering two double-digit declines. There was good news on the manufacturing front, as Industrial Production rose 2.7%, after three successive declines.

In the US, it was mostly a disappointing week. Durable goods data softened in June. The headline came in at 7.3%, down from 15.8%. The core reading fell from 4.0% to 3.3%. The Fed maintained the benchmark rate at zero and had a dovish market for the markets, as expected. Policymakers reiterated their commitment to “act as appropriate to support the economy”, but did not announce any new policy measures.

The initial GDP read for Q2 was dismal. The economy contracted by 32.9%, close to the estimate of 34.5%. The week ended with UoM Consumer Sentiment falling to 72.5, down sharply from 78.1 beforehand.