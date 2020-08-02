USD/JPY Forecast Aug. 3-7 – Yen pushes close to 104 level

USD/JPY fundamental mover
BoJ Core CPI, which is the Bank of Japan’s preferred inflation gauge, rose to 0.1%, up from 0.0%. Retail sales declined by 1.2%, after suffering two double-digit declines. There was good news on the manufacturing front, as Industrial Production rose 2.7%, after three successive declines.
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
109.73 (mentioned last week) is protecting the 110 level, which has psychological significance.
108.30 has provided resistance since early June.
107.22 is next.
106.05 is an immediate resistance line.
105.13 is providing support.
104.29 is next.
103.52 was last tested in early March.
102.27 is the final support line for now.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Sentiment
I am bullish on USD/JPY
The yen pushed close to the 104 level last week, although it was unable to consolidate the gains. Still, the currency is showing strength after recently breaking below the key 106 level. With the US dollar in retreat mode, it could be a good week for the yen.
