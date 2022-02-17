USD/JPY Forecast: Challenges 115.00 Psychological Level

The USD/JPY pair could drop deeper if it stabilizes below the broken uptrend line. The rate could come back to test and retest the broken support before resuming its sell-off. After failing to reach the upper median line (uml), the USD/JPY pair could be attracted by the median line (ml). Our USD/JPY forecast sees the pair plunging in the short term as the Dollar Index slipped lower while the Japanese Yen Futures rallied. Unfortunately for the US Dollar, the DXY remains under strong downside pressure. Technically, the currency pair is in a temporary correction after failing to stabilize above the 116.00 psychological level. It remains to see how it will react as the USD/JPY pair dropped below the immediate uptrend line. Fundamentally, the Japanese economic data came in mixed today. The Trade Balance was reported at -0.93T versus -0.40T expected and compared to -0.55T in the previous reporting period, while the Core Machinery Orders rose by 3.6% even if the specialists expected a 2.0% drop. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Later, the US Unemployment Claims indicator could be reported at 217K versus 223K in the previous reporting period. In addition, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index could drop from 23.2 to 19.9 points, Building Permits indicator is expected at 1.74M, while the Housing Starts could remain steady at 1.70M. In the short term, the bias is bearish even if the US retail sales, Industrial Production, and the Capacity Utilization Rate came in worse than expected. Do you want to try forex day trading? If so check out the guide at the link. USD/JPY Forecast: Price Technical Analysis – Uptrend Line Breakout The USD/JPY pair ignored the uptrend line and now it challenges the 115.00 psychological level. 115.05 historical level represents a downside obstacle. Personally, I’ve drawn a descending pitchfork trying to catch a new sell-off. Its failure to come back to test and retest the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (uml) signaled strong sellers. The descending pitchfork’s median line (ml) is seen as a potential downside obstacle and target. Stabilizing below the uptrend line and under 115.00 could signal more declines. On the other hand, staying above the 115.00 psychological level could signal that the currency pair could come back to test and retest the broken uptrend line. Actually, a temporary rebound is natural after the current massive drop. Coming back higher could bring new selling opportunities. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Daily LookMajors share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.