USD/JPY Forecast Dec. 30-Jan. 3 – Weak inflation, Retail Sales Weigh on Japanese Economy

USD/JPY fundamental movers
The Bank of Japan’s preferred inflation indicator, BOJ Core CPI, dipped to 0.2%, down from 0.3% a month earlier. Retail sales fell by 2.1% in November, marking a second straight decline. Consumer spending has been dampened by a higher sales tax, which was raised from 8% to 10%.
In the U.S. the only key events, durable goods reports, missed their estimates by a wide margin. Durable goods orders plunged 2.0% in November, compared to a gain of 0.6% a month earlier. This was shy of the estimate of +0.2%. The core release, which excludes volatile items such as aircraft orders, slowed to 0.0%, down from 0.6% in October. This figure was well off the estimate of a 1.5% gain. The soft durables reports indicate that the manufacturing sector is showing signs of weakness. On the employment front, unemployment claims dropped sharply for a second straight week, to 222 thousand. This matched the estimate.
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
We start with resistance at 112.25.
111.62 has held in resistance since April. 110.62 is next.
109.73 remains an immediate resistance line.
109.35 is under pressure in support. 108.70 is next.
108.10 is protecting the round number of 108.
107.30 (mentioned last week) switched to support in early October.
106.61 is next.
105.55 has held in support since late August. It is the final support level for now.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Sentiment
I remain bulllish on USD/JPY
Risk appetite remains strong, supported by the recent trade deal reached between the U.S. and China. This has boosted equity markets and could weigh on the safe-haven yen.
