USD/JPY Forecast Dec. 30-Jan. 3 – Weak inflation, Retail Sales Weigh on Japanese Economy

USD/JPY fundamental movers

The Bank of Japan’s preferred inflation indicator, BOJ Core CPI, dipped to 0.2%, down from 0.3% a month earlier. Retail sales fell by 2.1% in November, marking a second straight decline. Consumer spending has been dampened by a higher sales tax, which was raised from 8% to 10%.

In the U.S. the only key events, durable goods reports, missed their estimates by a wide margin. Durable goods orders plunged 2.0% in November, compared to a gain of 0.6% a month earlier. This was shy of the estimate of +0.2%. The core release, which excludes volatile items such as aircraft orders, slowed to 0.0%, down from 0.6% in October. This figure was well off the estimate of a 1.5% gain. The soft durables reports indicate that the manufacturing sector is showing signs of weakness. On the employment front, unemployment claims dropped sharply for a second straight week, to 222 thousand. This matched the estimate.