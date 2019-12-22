USD/JPY Forecast December 23-27 – Investors Eye Consumer Data, BoJ

USD/JPY fundamental movers

There have been signs of a slowdown in the Japanese economy, since a new sales tax was introduced in October. The sales tax was raised from 8 to 10 percent, and has dampened consumer spending. Still, the BoJ left its ultra-easy monetary policy in place and said it would maintain its huge asset purchase program.

The U.S. posted solid numbers last week, underscoring positive economic conditions. Manufacturing PMI improved to 52.5 in December, just shy of the estimate of 52.6 pts. This was the indicator’s strongest gain since March and points to modest expansion. The week ended with Final GDP, which was unrevised at 2.1 percent.