USD/JPY Forecast February 24-28 – Yen Falls to 26-Month Low

USD/JPY fundamental movers
Key news updates for USD/JPY
Updates:
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
We start with resistance at 114.20.
113.15 was a swing high back in July.
112.25 has held in resistance since December 2018.
111.69 was tested last week for the first time since April 2019.
110.62 has switched to support after strong gains by USD/JPY last week.
109.73 is next.
108.70 (mentioned last week) is providing support.
108.10 last saw action in the first week in January. It is the final support line for now.
USD/JPY Sentiment
I remain bullish on USD/JPY
The China coronavirus continues to take its toll on Japan’s fragile economy. The outbreak has hurt tourism, services and other sectors of the economy. This has spelled trouble for the Japanese yen, as USD/JPY closes in on the 112 level.
- EUR/USD forecast – for everything related to the euro.
- GBP/USD forecast – Pound/dollar projections.
- AUD/USD forecast – analysis for the Aussie dollar.
- USD/CAD forecast – Canadian dollar predictions.
Safe trading!