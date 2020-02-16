USD/JPY Forecast February 17-21 – Yen Stays Close to 110 Level

Dollar/yen was unchanged last week, as the pair closed the week slightly below the key 110 level. In economic news, the FOMC releases the minutes of the previous policy meeting. As well, the U.S. releases Flash Manufacturing PMI.

.

USD/JPY fundamental movers

Japanese household spending slumped as the recent sales tax has taken a bite out of consumers’ pockets. The indicator fell by 4.8% in December, marking a third straight decline. The estimate stood at -1.7%.

In the U.S., Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a congressional committee that the Fed did not plan to cut rates anytime soon. Powell added that the Fed had two tools to fight a recession – quantitative easing, which involves large purchases of assets, and forward guidance, which means communicating with the markets about the likely future course of interest rate policy. Powell said that he believes that the Fed would use both these tools “aggressively should the need arise to do so”.

Inflation remained at low levels in January. CPI dipped to 0.1%, its lowest level in five months. Core CPI edged up to 0.2%, up from 0.1%. Retail Sales stayed unchanged at 0.3%, matching the forecast. The core reading slipped from 0.7% to 0.3%, also matching the estimate.

See all the main events in the Forex Weekly Outlook

Key news updates for USD/JPY Updates: USD/JPY Technical Analysis 113.15 was a swing high back in July. 112.73 was an important resistance line in October. 112.25 has held in resistance since December. 111.69 follows. 110.62 has held since May of 2019.

109.73 is fluid, as the pair ended the week just above this line. 108.70 is providing support. 108.10 last saw action in the first week in January. 107.30 (mentioned last week) has provided support since October 2019. 106.61 is next. 105.55 is the final support level for now.

USD/JPY Daily Chart