USD/JPY Forecast Jan. 6-10 – Yen Climbs on Dollar Weakness

Key news updates for USD/JPY

Updates:

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

We start with resistance at 111.62, which has held in resistance since April. 110.62 is next.

109.73 faced strong pressure in December, but USD/JPY failed to break above this line.

109.35 has switched to a resistance role after sharp losses by USD/JPY last week.

108.70 is next in resistance.

108.10 is fluid. Currently, it is just above the pair.

107.30 (mentioned last week) switched to support in early October.