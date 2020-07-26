USD/JPY Forecast July 27-31 – Yen flirts with 106 level

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan’s exports fell by over 20% for a third straight month and the country posted a trade deficit of 42 trillion yen, down from 60 trillion yen beforehand. On the inflation front, National Core CPI improved to 0.0%, after two straight declines of -02.%.

US weekly unemployment claims were higher than the previous week, breaking an extended downward trend. Last week’s reading of 1.41 million was up from 1.30 million. Analysts had expected jobless claims to remain steady at 1.3 million. The US Manufacturing PMI has been showing contraction for the past four months, with readings below the 50-level. Still, the index has been moving upwards and showed strong improvement in June, climbing from 39.8 to 49.6. The upswing continued in July, with a reading of 51.3, but this was shy of the forecast of 52.0.