USD/JPY Forecast July 20-24 – Sleepy yen remains rangebound

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan’s manufacturing sector continues to struggle. Industrial production fell by 8.9%, after a decline of 9.8% beforehand. As expected, the Bank of Japan maintained the policy balance rate unchanged at -0.10%. The bank’s economic forecasts were dismal, but USD/JPY didn’t show much reaction.

In the US, industrial production jumped 5.4% in June, its largest monthly gain since 1959. Retail sales rose by 7.5%, while the core reading climbed by 7.3%. Both indicators beat the forecast of 5.0%. New unemployment claims dipped slightly to 1.3 million, but the total number of claims is above 32 million, as the employment situation remains grim. Finally, consumer confidence became more pessimistic, as UoM Consumer Sentiment fell to 73.2 in July, down from 78.9 beforehand.