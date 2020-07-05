USD/JPY Forecast July 5-12 – Yen Continues to Yawn

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japanese numbers were soft, reflective of weak conditions across the economy. Retail sales slipped 12.3%, following a decline of 13.7% beforehand. Industrial Production fell by 8.4%, marking a third straight decline. Both Tankan indices were in negative territory in Q2. The manufacturing index plunged to -34, down from -8 in the previous release. The services index dropped to -17, down from +8 in Q1.

In the U.S., manufacturing improved sharply, as Manufacturing PMI climbed from 39.8 to 49.6 points. The estimate stood at 50.0, which separates contraction from expansion. Durable goods orders sparkled in May. The headline figure climbed 4.0%, rebounding after a decline of 7.4 percent. The core reading surged 15.8%, rebounding from a read of -17.2% beforehand. The Conference Board consumer confidence index jumped from 85.9 to 98.1 and easily beat the estimate of 91.6 points. Nonfarm payrolls shot up in June, with a gain of 4.80 million. This comes after a May release of 2.509 million. Unemployment claims dropped from 1.48 million to 1.42 million, higher than the estimate of 1.35 million.

