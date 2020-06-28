USD/JPY Forecast June 29-July 3 – NFP, Japanese Tankan Indices in Focus

USD/JPY fundamental mover
Japan’s manufacturing sector continues to struggle. Manufacturing PMI slowed for a fifth successive month, posting a read of 37.8 in June, shy of the forecast of 39.5 points. The BoJ Core CPI, the bank’s preferred gauge of inflation, was flat at 0.0%, after a read of -0.1% beforehand. Tokyo Core CPI remained unchanged at 0.2 percent.
See all the main events in the Forex Weekly Outlook
Key news updates for USD/JPY
Updates:
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
110.63 has been a resistance line since late March.
109.73 is protecting the 110 level, which has psychological significance.
108.70 (mentioned last week) is next.
108.10 switched to resistance in early June, when USD/JPY fell sharply.
107.30 is an immediate resistance line.
106.61 is the first line of support.
105.55 has held in support since mid-March.
104.65 follows.
The round number of 104 is the final support level for now.
.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Sentiment
I am bearish on USD/JPY
The Japanese economy has not looked all that strong, but the yen has done well against the dollar, and USD/JPY dropped below the 107 level this week for the first time since early May. In the U.S., there has been a spike in the number of Corvid-19 cases, which has meant that the easing of restrictions may have to be curtailed. This could mean trouble for the U.S. economy and is bearish for the greenback.
Further reading:
- EUR/USD forecast – for everything related to the euro.
- GBP/USD forecast – Pound/dollar projections.
- AUD/USD forecast – analysis for the Aussie dollar.
- USD/CAD forecast – Canadian dollar predictions.
- Forex+ weekly forecast – Outlook for the major events of the week.
Safe Trading!Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs