USD/JPY Forecast June 29-July 3 – NFP, Japanese Tankan Indices in Focus

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan’s manufacturing sector continues to struggle. Manufacturing PMI slowed for a fifth successive month, posting a read of 37.8 in June, shy of the forecast of 39.5 points. The BoJ Core CPI, the bank’s preferred gauge of inflation, was flat at 0.0%, after a read of -0.1% beforehand. Tokyo Core CPI remained unchanged at 0.2 percent.

In the U.S., manufacturing improved sharply, as Manufacturing PMI climbed from 39.8 to 49.6 points. The estimate stood at 50.0, which separates contraction from expansion. Durable goods orders sparkled in May. The headline figure climbed 4.0%, rebounding after a decline of 7.4 percent. The core reading surged 15.8%, rebounding from a read of -17.2% beforehand.

Final GDP for the first quarter showed a decline of 5.0%, unchanged from the advance estimate. Unemployment claims dropped from 2.43 million to 2.12 million, which was within expectations. The news was not as good on the consumer front, personal spending declined by 13.6%, after a decline of 7.5% beforehand.

