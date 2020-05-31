USD/JPY Forecast June 1-5 – Sleepy Yen Fails to Take Advantage as U.S. Economy Nosedives

USD/JPY fundamental mover
Inflation levels remain low in Japan. Bank of Japan Core CPI, the bank’s preferred inflation gauge, fell by 0.1% in March, the first decline since March 2017. There was grim news from manufacturing and consumer spending in April. Preliminary Industrial Production fell by 9.1%, while consumer spending sank by some 13.7 percent.
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
We start with resistance at 110.62.
109.73 is protecting the 110 level, which has psychological significance.
108.70 (mentioned last week) is next.
108.10 has held in resistance since mid-March.
107.30 remains a weak support level. 106.61 is next.
105.55 has held in support since mid-March.
104.65 is the final support level for now.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Sentiment
I am neutral on USD/JPY
The Japanese yen has been relatively quiet in the month of May, and even a dismal GDP out of the U.S. in the first quarter didn’t move the pair. Still, the U.S. economy remains better shape than that of Japan, which could help the greenback make inroads against the yen.
