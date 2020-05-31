USD/JPY Forecast June 1-5 – Sleepy Yen Fails to Take Advantage as U.S. Economy Nosedives

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Inflation levels remain low in Japan. Bank of Japan Core CPI, the bank’s preferred inflation gauge, fell by 0.1% in March, the first decline since March 2017. There was grim news from manufacturing and consumer spending in April. Preliminary Industrial Production fell by 9.1%, while consumer spending sank by some 13.7 percent.

In the U.S., consumer confidence improved in May, as the CB consumer index came in at 86.6, up from 85.7 a month earlier. First-quarter GDP was revised downwards to -5.0%, compared to -4.8% in the initial estimate. Durable goods plunged in April, with the headline figure falling by 17.2% and the core reading falling by 7.2 percent. Unemployment claims continue to fall, with 2.12 million new claims last week. This was slightly higher than the forecast of 2.10 million and raises the total during Covid-19 to a staggering 41 million.