USD/JPY Forecast May 25-29 – Investors Brace for Sharp Drop in U.S. GDP

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan’s economy sank into a recession, as the economy contracted by 0.9% Q1. The economy contracted in Q4 by 1.6% percent. Manufacturing indicators fell and the trade deficit widened to JPY 1.00 trillion, as exports declined by 22% in April. The BoJ held an unscheduled meeting, in which it offered more credit for struggling businesses but did not make any changes to monetary policy.

In the U.S., construction numbers softened in April. Building Permits fell to 1.07 million, down from 1.35 million. Housing starts slowed to 0.89 million, down from 0.95 million. In March, the final read for Manufacturing PMI came in at 41.5 points, and the initial estimate for April came in at 39.8 points. A reading below the 50-level points to contraction.