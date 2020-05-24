USD/JPY Forecast May 25-29 – Investors Brace for Sharp Drop in U.S. GDP

USD/JPY fundamental mover
Japan’s economy sank into a recession, as the economy contracted by 0.9% Q1. The economy contracted in Q4 by 1.6% percent. Manufacturing indicators fell and the trade deficit widened to JPY 1.00 trillion, as exports declined by 22% in April. The BoJ held an unscheduled meeting, in which it offered more credit for struggling businesses but did not make any changes to monetary policy.
Key news updates for USD/JPY
Updates:
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
We start with resistance at 110.62.
109.73 is protecting the 110 level, which has psychological significance.
108.70 (mentioned last week) is next.
108.10 has held in resistance since mid-March.
107.30 remains relevant. Currently, it is an immediate support level. 106.61 is next.
105.55 has held in support since mid-March.
104.65 is the final support level for now.
.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Sentiment
I am bullish on USD/JPY
The Japanese yen continues to hold its own against the U.S. dollar, as both currencies are considered safe-haven assets. Still, the U.S. economy is in much better shape than that of Japan, which could help the greenback make inroads against the yen.
- EUR/USD forecast – for everything related to the euro.
- GBP/USD forecast – Pound/dollar projections.
- AUD/USD forecast – analysis for the Aussie dollar.
- USD/CAD forecast – Canadian dollar predictions.
- Forex+ weekly forecast – Outlook for the major events of the week.
Safe Trading!