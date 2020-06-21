USD/JPY Forecast June 22-26 – BoJ Stays Pat as Policymakers Eye Recovery

USD/JPY fundamental mover
The Bank of Japan maintained monetary settings at its policy meeting, as policymakers are hopeful that a global recovery is slowly underway. The bank said that it will provide some $1 trillion to help cash-strapped companies.
See all the main events in the Forex Weekly Outlook
Key news updates for USD/JPY
Updates:
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
109.73 is protecting the 110 level, which has psychological significance.
108.70 (mentioned last week) is next.
108.10 switched to resistance in early June, when USD/JPY fell sharply.
107.30 is next.
106.61 is an immediate support line.
105.55 has held in support since mid-March.
104.65 follows.
The round number of 104 was a key line in May 2008.
102.50 is the final support level for now.
.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Sentiment
I remain neutral on USD/JPY
Both the yen and the dollar are safe-haven currencies, but investors have not shown a particular affection for either currency, despite the soft economic conditions across the globe.
- EUR/USD forecast – for everything related to the euro.
- GBP/USD forecast – Pound/dollar projections.
- AUD/USD forecast – analysis for the Aussie dollar.
- USD/CAD forecast – Canadian dollar predictions.
- Forex+ weekly forecast – Outlook for the major events of the week.
Safe Trading!