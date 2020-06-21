USD/JPY Forecast June 22-26 – BoJ Stays Pat as Policymakers Eye Recovery

USD/JPY fundamental mover

The Bank of Japan maintained monetary settings at its policy meeting, as policymakers are hopeful that a global recovery is slowly underway. The bank said that it will provide some $1 trillion to help cash-strapped companies.

In the U.S., May retail sales crushed the forecasts, raising hopes that the U.S. economy is on the mend. The headline figure bounced back with a sparkling gain of 17.7%, after a decline of 16.4% a month earlier. The estimate stood at 7.9 percent. The core reading jumped 12.4%, well above the gain of 5.5 percent. In April, core retail sales declined by 17.2 percent.

Federal Reserve Chair Powell had a grim message for Congress, warning that the U.S. economy was in the midst of a deep downturn, with “significant uncertainty” about how long an economic recovery would take. Powell added that he did not expect a full recovery until the public was convinced that Covid-19 had been contained. Jobless claims showed little movement last week, with a gain of 1.5 million. This was higher than the forecast of 1.3 million.

See all the main events in the Forex Weekly Outlook