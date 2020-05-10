USD/JPY Forecast May 11-15 – Yen Yawns as U.S. Job Numbers Sink

USD/JPY fundamental mover

An extended bank holiday in Japan led to an uneventful week for USD/JPY. Household spending declined by 6.0% in March from a year earlier, its sharpest fall since 2015.

In the U.S., factory orders fell by 10.3% in March, after a flat 0.0% reading a month earlier. Employment numbers for April were dismal. Unemployment claims came in at 3.16 million, down from 3.8 million a week earlier. This brings the running total to a staggering 33.4 million. Nonfarm payrolls dropped by a record 20.5 million in April, slightly below the estimate of 22.4 million. The unemployment rate jumped to 14.7%, up from 4.4% a month earlier. Still, this beat the forecast of 16.0 percent. There was some good news, as wage growth shot up 4.7%, crushing the estimate of 0.5 percent.