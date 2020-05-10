USD/JPY Forecast May 11-15 – Yen Yawns as U.S. Job Numbers Sink

USD/JPY fundamental mover
An extended bank holiday in Japan led to an uneventful week for USD/JPY. Household spending declined by 6.0% in March from a year earlier, its sharpest fall since 2015.
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
We start with resistance at 110.62.
109.73 is protecting the 110 level, which has psychological significance.
108.70 (mentioned last week) is next.
108.10 has held in resistance since mid-March.
107.30 is next.
106.61 is fluid, as the pair ended the week on this line.
105.55 is providing support.
104.65 has held in support since early March.
102.50 is the final support line for now.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Sentiment
I am neutral on USD/JPY
The Japanese yen is considered a reliable safe-haven asset in times of trouble, but investors haven’t given it more preference than the U.S. dollar. USD/JPY has been steady in recent weeks, and this trend could continue in the upcoming week.
