USD/JPY Forecast May 18-22 -Japan Likely in Recession; Will Yen Slide?

USD/JPY fundamental mover
Japan’s economic conditions have deteriorated sharply due to the impact of Corvid-19. Japan’s current account surplus fell sharply to JPY 0.94 trillion in March, down from 2.38 trillion a month earlier. With oil prices plummeting, wholesale prices fell by 2.3 percent in April from a year ago, the sharpest decline since November 2016.
Key news updates for USD/JPY
Updates:
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
We start with resistance at 110.62.
109.73 is protecting the 110 level, which has psychological significance.
108.70 (mentioned last week) is next.
108.10 has held in resistance since mid-March.
107.30 is an immediate resistance line.
106.61 is providing support. 105.55 is next.
104.65 has held in support since early March.
102.50 is the final support line for now.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Sentiment
I am neutral on USD/JPY
Both the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar are considered to be safe-havens assets in times of trouble, so it’s not altogether surprising that USD/JPY has remained relatively steady since late March. This trend could continue next week.
