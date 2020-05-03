USD/JPY Forecast May 4-8 – Dollar Faces Test as Disastrous Employment Data Expected

USD/JPY fundamental mover
The Bank of Japan escalated its corporate-bond buying program, in an effort to ensure liquidity for businesses. There was no change to the main interest rate, which remain pegged at -0.10 percent.
USD/JPY Technical Analysis
We start with resistance at 110.62.
109.73 is protecting the 110 level, which has psychological significance.
108.70 (mentioned last week) is next.
108.10 has strengthened in resistance after USD/JPY lost ground last week.
107.30 has switched to a resistance role.
106.61 was tested last week. It is an immediate support line which could see action early in the week.
105.55 follows.
104.65 has held in support since early March.
102.50 is the final support line for now.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Sentiment
I am neutral on USD/JPY
The U.S. dollar has been looked at as a safe haven in the current crisis, but the Japanese yen has managed to hold its own against the greenback. USD/JPY has been steady in recent weeks, and this trend could continue in the upcoming week.
